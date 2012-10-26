UPDATE 1-Belgacom increases 2012 outlook, dividend after Q3 beat

* Q3 core profit 460 mln euros vs 449 mln expected

* Increases 2012 revenue, core profit outlook

* Consumer unit performs strongly on TV, mobile data

* To pay additional dividend of 0.31 per share (Adds details, background)

BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Belgium’s dominant telecoms operator Belgacom raised its 2012 outlook and its dividend on Friday after its third-quarter results were buoyed by increased mobile data traffic and growth of its television business.

Belgacom said its revenue in 2012 would increase by 1 percent from 2011 and its core profit would drop by between 4 and 5 percent this year. It had previously expected a 1 decline of turnover and a core profit fall of 5-6 percent.

Core profit for the third quarter fell by 2.7 percent to 460 million euros ($596.1 million), above the 449 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Group revenue rose 1.5 percent, helped by an 18.9 percent increase of income from digital TV, whose subscribers grew by 39,000 in the quarter to 1.34 million.

While income from traditional texts and calls decreased, the group gained additional customers by combining its offers for mobile services with fixed line Internet and phone accounts.

Revenues from mobile services for private consumers increased by 4.5 percent year-on-year, also driven by customers using more data applications on their phones.

Belgacom said it would reimburse shareholders with a one-time additional dividend of 0.31 euros per share, leading to a gross interim dividend of 0.81 euros and a total 2012 pay out of 2.49 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)