UPDATE 1-Staff costs, slowing mobile business eat into Belgacom profits

BRUSSELS, May 3 (Reuters) - Belgium’s dominant telecoms operator Belgacom said on Friday that higher costs for its staff as well as lower revenues from mobile phones cut its profits in the first quarter of 2013.

The group, which operates Belgium’s largest mobile phone network Proximus, said revenues from mobile phones fell 13.6 percent in its business unit and by 9.4 percent in its consumer unit, due to increased competition caused by Belgium’s new telecoms law.

The law, which limits the time customers can be locked into a contract to six months, has seen competitors such as cable operator Telenet as well as mobile players Mobistar and KPN’s BASE bring out aggressive offers.

Belgacom said that because many high-usage customer had already left in previous quarters and others migrated to offers with more generous terms, average revenue per mobile customer fell by 8 percent for private customers and by almost a fifth for business clients.

The group said revenues from its digital TV product, which had 1.4 million clients at the end of the first quarter, increased by 17 percent.

Overall, core profit (EBITDA) fell 6.1 percent in the first quarter to 441 million euros ($576.5 million), exactly the same figure as the average expectation in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Belgacom reiterated its guidance for 2013 revenues to fall between 1 and 2 percent and core profit to fall between 4 and 6 percent. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)