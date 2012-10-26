FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgacom increases 2012 outlook after Q3 beats expectations
October 26, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

Belgacom increases 2012 outlook after Q3 beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Belgium’s dominant telecoms operator Belgacom on Friday raised its 2012 outlook after its third-quarter results were better than expected.

The group now says its revenues will increase by 1 percent from 2011. It had previously expected a decline by that amount.

It also raised its guidance for core profit, which it now sees declining by 4-5 percent for the year, up from the previous forecast of a 5-6 percent fall.

Core profit for the third quarter fell by 2.7 percent to 460 million euros ($596.1 million), above the 449 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

