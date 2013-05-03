FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Staff costs, slowing mobile business eat into Belgacom profits
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 3, 2013 / 5:20 AM / in 4 years

Staff costs, slowing mobile business eat into Belgacom profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 3 (Reuters) - Belgium’s dominant telecoms operator Belgacom said on Friday that higher costs for its staff as well as lower revenues from mobile phones cut its profits in the first quarter of 2013.

Core profit (EBITDA) fell 6.1 percent in the first quarter to 441 million euros ($576.52 million), exactly the same figure as the average expectation in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Belgacom reiterated its guidance for 2013 revenues to fall between 1 and 2 percent and core profit to fall between 4 and 6 percent. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.