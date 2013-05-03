Staff costs, slowing mobile business eat into Belgacom profits

BRUSSELS, May 3 (Reuters) - Belgium’s dominant telecoms operator Belgacom said on Friday that higher costs for its staff as well as lower revenues from mobile phones cut its profits in the first quarter of 2013.

Core profit (EBITDA) fell 6.1 percent in the first quarter to 441 million euros ($576.52 million), exactly the same figure as the average expectation in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

Belgacom reiterated its guidance for 2013 revenues to fall between 1 and 2 percent and core profit to fall between 4 and 6 percent. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)