Growth in fixed line drives Belgacom second-quarter profit beat
July 26, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

Growth in fixed line drives Belgacom second-quarter profit beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 26 (Reuters) - Belgium’s dominant telecoms operator Belgacom reported better-than-expected second quarter core profits, as it compensated a fall in mobile phone revenues by growth in residential Internet and television products.

Core profit in the second quarter fell by 1.9 percent to 430 million euros ($569.13 million) above the 414 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Belgacom repeated it expects its 2013 revenues to fall by between 1 to 2 percent and its core profit to decline between 4 and 6 percent. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

