Belgacom appoints new finance chief to start in April
December 2, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Belgacom appoints new finance chief to start in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms group Belgacom on Tuesday announced that it will appoint Sandrine Dufour as its new Chief Financial Officer to replace retiring company veteran Ray Stewart.

Dufour, who will become CFO on April 1, is currently at French telecoms group SFR and previously worked at Vivendi and as a financial analyst at BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole Cheuvreux.

She will replace Stewart, who will leave the company after 17 years.

With Dominique Leroy having taken over as Chief Executive Officer in 2013, the state-controlled company will have two women at the helm when Dufour joins. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

