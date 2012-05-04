FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Mobile data, TV sparks Belgacom Q1 beat
#Corrections News
May 4, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Mobile data, TV sparks Belgacom Q1 beat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects date in dateline)

* Q1 core profit 466 mln euros vs 456 mln expected

* Q1 revenues 1.588 bln euros vs 1.567 bln expected

* Q1 net profit 199 mln euros vs 179 mln expected

* Reiterates outlook

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Belgium’s dominant telecoms group Belgacom on Friday posted better-than-expected first-quarter core profits, helped by a strong performance of its consumer business unit which benefited from growth in mobile data and TV.

Belgacom, which competes with Mobistar and KPN’s Base in the Belgian mobile market, said mobile data revenues grew 11.5 percent compared to last year, more than offsetting a decline in traditional phone calls and text messages.

TV revenues increased by 8.6 percent, as the group added 43,000 new subscribers, taking its total TV customer base to 1.25 million.

Overall group revenues increased 0.3 percent compared to last year.

Adjusted core profit for the first quarter was 466 million euros, 3.1 percent below last year but slightly above the 456 million expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

For 2012, Belgacom reiterated its outlook for revenues to be about 1 percent lower than in 2011, with core profit falling 5 to 6 percent.

This is because the group expects to have lower revenues from traditional phone calls -- both mobile and fixed -- with mobile data growth, due to the increasing number of smart phones and tablets, lending some support. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)

