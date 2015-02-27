FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 27, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Court case unlikely to have impact on Belgacom dividend - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms group Belgacom should not have to adapt its dividend policy even if it loses a court case over alleged market abuse between 1999 and 2004, its Chief Executive said on Friday.

A court on Thursday appointed new experts who will announce in 2016 whether Belgacom abused its dominant position during that time, which some analysts say could lead to damages of hundreds of millions of euros being awarded.

Chief Executive Dominique Leroy said she believed the amounts suggested as possible damages were too high.

“If you look at cases in other countries around the same issue the amounts are much smaller and I don’t think it would impact our financials so much that we would need to change our dividend policy,” Leroy told a conference call.

Belgacom plans to pay out 1.50 euros per share for 2014, 2015 and 2016. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
