FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgacom guides for flat to slightly higher profits in 2015
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 27, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

Belgacom guides for flat to slightly higher profits in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms group Belgacom said its revenues and underlying core profit would remain stable or grow slightly in 2015 after a decline of both in 2014.

Underlying core profit (EBITDA) dropped 4.7 percent in the fourth quarter to 380 million euros ($426 million), below the 390 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The group, which offers telecoms services under the Proximus brand in Belgium, repeated that it would pay a dividend of 1.50 euros per share for the results of 2014, 2015 and 2016. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.