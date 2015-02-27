Belgacom guides for flat to slightly higher profits in 2015

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms group Belgacom said its revenues and underlying core profit would remain stable or grow slightly in 2015 after a decline of both in 2014.

Underlying core profit (EBITDA) dropped 4.7 percent in the fourth quarter to 380 million euros ($426 million), below the 390 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The group, which offers telecoms services under the Proximus brand in Belgium, repeated that it would pay a dividend of 1.50 euros per share for the results of 2014, 2015 and 2016. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)