Belgacom profits in first quarter beat estimates
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 8, 2015

Belgacom profits in first quarter beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms group Belgacom reported better-than-expected core profit for the first quarter on Friday, as profit margins in its fixed and mobile businesses expanded.

Belgacom, which offers services to Belgian consumers under the Proximus brand, said revenue per user increased for its home broadband, TV and mobile products and more mobile customers chose to have a monthly contract over a prepaid card.

Core profit rose about 5 percent in the first quarter to 425 million euros ($476.68 million), above the 417 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The group repeated the guidance it gave in February for 2015 revenues and core profit to be stable compared to 2014 or slightly higher. ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
