FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
International business weighs on Belgacom profit
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 9, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

International business weighs on Belgacom profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 9 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms operator Belgacom reported a 6.6 percent fall in first-quarter core profit, as revenues from its international carrier business fell by more than expected.

For the group as a whole, core profit fell to 412 million euros ($571.15 million), slightly below the 417 million expected in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

The international carrier business, which gives wholesale access to telecom operators for routing international calls, lost business in Asia and regulatory caps on charges for routing calls in the EU hit revenues.

The group repeated its 2014 guidance for a 1 to 2 percent fall in revenues, excluding the carrier business, with core profit declining between 3 and 4 percent. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.