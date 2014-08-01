Belgacom raises outlook after strong second quarter

BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms group Belgacom on Friday said its core profit would fall by less than initially forecast in 2014, after its second quarter results were much better than expected.

The group said its 2014 core profit would now fall by between 1 and 2 percent, versus a previous guidance of a fall between 3 and 4 percent.

Core profit rose 14.3 percent in the second quarter to 491 million euros ($657.20 million), well above the 437 million expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.