Belgacom extends Samsung partnership into business mkt

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - Belgium’s dominant telecoms operator Belgacom has extended its strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics into the business market and the two are considering further cooperation, the groups said on Wednesday.

The companies said in a statement they would provide a combination of services and products for business clients along the lines of its partnership in residential services.

“Samsung and Belgacom are currently looking into several possibilities and initiatives to further extend and strengthen the strategic partnership,” the statement said. (Writing by Rex Merrifield)