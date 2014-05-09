FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Belgacom SA says first-quarter revenue 1.4 bln euro
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 9, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Belgacom SA says first-quarter revenue 1.4 bln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Belgacom Sa

* Financial performance in line with company expectations, full-year guidance reiterated

* First quarter of 2014 revenue of eur 1,480 million, i.e. -6.6 pct year-on-year.

* + 124,000 mobile postpaid cards, of which 66,000 free data cards and m2m; total of 3,859,000, including voice and data mobile cards sold through cbu, ebu, tango, mvno and sde&w segments

* Belgacom reported for the first quarter 2014 a group ebitda, before non-recurring items, of eur 412 million, 6.6 pct lower than for the same period of 2013.

* + 30,000 belgacom tv subscriptions, increasing the total tv customer base to 1,495,000 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.