Oct 24 (Reuters) - Belgacom Sa :

* Q3 EBITDA 433 million euros

* Full-year EBITDA outlook raised to ‘slightly positive’ on Belgacom’s good operational trends

* Belgacom to return 0.50 euros interim dividend in December

* Q3 underlying revenue totaled 1.49 billion euros, i.e. 1.0 pct below that of the previous year

* Q3 basic earnings per share 0.49 euros

* Q3 total income 1.49 billion euros versus 1.57 billion euros