UPDATE 1-Antwerp railway station reopens after bomb threat
December 27, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Antwerp railway station reopens after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with end to evacuation)

BRUSSELS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Police reopened the main railway station in Belgium’s port city of Antwerp on Friday after the building and surrounding streets were cleared due to a bomb threat, the force said.

The shutdown caused severe delays on the high-speed rail link between Paris and Amsterdam, operator Thalys said on its website. It also affected local train services.

An anonymous caller phoned police in the neighbouring Netherlands to say a bomb would go off in Antwerp Central Station, then hung up, a spokeswoman for the city’s police force told Reuters.

A sweep of the premises with sniffer dogs revealed no suspicious packages or people. Police were investigating who made the phone call. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)

