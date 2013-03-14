Belgium's Belfius makes profit in 2012

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) - Belfius, the retail bank bought by Belgium from stricken financial group Dexia, made a net profit of 415 million euros in 2012, the group said on Thursday.

The bank made a 1.37 billion euro loss in 2011, largely due to its Greek sovereign bond holding, which it has since disposed of completely.

Belfius was sold to the Belgian state for 4 billion euros ($5.35 billion) in October, when Dexia was bailed out for a second time in three years by France, Belgium and Luxembourg. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)