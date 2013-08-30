Belgium may cut its stake in Belgacom - paper

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Belgium could reduce its stake in telecoms operator Belgacom to just over 50 percent from the 53.51 percent it currently owns, Belgian business daily De Tijd writes on Friday citing government sources.

The sale of this small stake would yield about 215 million euros ($284.33 million) for the country, the newspaper says, funds it can use to reduce its sovereign debt, which is close to 100 percent of its annual economic output.

Reducing the stake to 50 percent plus one share is less ambitious than a proposal by Foreign Minister Didier Reynders, who said on Thursday that the state should give up its majority ownership in the company. ($1 = 0.7562 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)