Brussels Airport to reopen Sunday after Brussels bombings
Hurricane Harvey
April 2, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Brussels Airport to reopen Sunday after Brussels bombings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 2 (Reuters) - Brussels Airport will partially reopen for passenger flights on Sunday, 12 days after its departure hall was destroyed by suicide bombers.

The country’s main airport has not handled passenger flights since two suspected Islamist militants carried out the suicide attacks. Those bombs and a separate one on a metro train in the city killed 35 people, including the bombers.

“As of tomorrow, Sunday, Brussels Airport should be partially operational,” the airport’s chief executive Arnaud Feist told a news conference. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by John Stonestreet)

