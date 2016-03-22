Audi shuts Brussels plant after attacks

HAMBURG, Germany, March 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Audi unit shut its Brussels plant on Tuesday after deadly twin attacks on the city’s airport and Maelbeek metro station.

A spokeswoman said the German luxury carmaker was cancelling its afternoon shift after the Belgian government recommended its citizens stay at home, and said Audi would wait for police advice before deciding on its next steps.

She added that security had been stepped up at the factory, which employs about 2,500 workers in the south west of the city. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)