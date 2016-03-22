FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audi shuts Brussels plant after attacks
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 22, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Audi shuts Brussels plant after attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Germany, March 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s Audi unit shut its Brussels plant on Tuesday after deadly twin attacks on the city’s airport and Maelbeek metro station.

A spokeswoman said the German luxury carmaker was cancelling its afternoon shift after the Belgian government recommended its citizens stay at home, and said Audi would wait for police advice before deciding on its next steps.

She added that security had been stepped up at the factory, which employs about 2,500 workers in the south west of the city. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.