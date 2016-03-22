Britain's crisis response committee to meet after Brussels blasts - Cameron

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said he would chair a crisis response meeting following explosions in Brussels on Tuesday.
“I am shocked and concerned by the events in Brussels. We will do everything we can to help,” Cameron said on Twitter, adding that he would chair a meeting of the COBRA response committee.
“I will be chairing a COBRA meeting on the events in Brussels later this morning,” Cameron added.
