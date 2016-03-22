FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British police will step up presence at key locations after Brussels blasts
March 22, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

British police will step up presence at key locations after Brussels blasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British police said they would step up their presence at key locations across the country, including transport hubs, after explosions in Brussels on Tuesday.

Mark Rowley, Britain’s most senior counter-terrorism officer, said the move was precautionary and did not result from any specific intelligence.

“In London specifically, the Metropolitan Police Service has mobilised additional officers, who will carry out highly visible patrols at key locations around the capital including the transport network,” Rowley said in a statement.

“We are in close liaison with the Belgium authorities and will continue to monitor the situation.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)

