FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brussels Airlines says airport shutdown costs it 5 mln a day
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 29, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

Brussels Airlines says airport shutdown costs it 5 mln a day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Brussels Airways, 45-percent owned by Deutsche Lufthansa, is chalking up 5 million euros ($5.6 million) in daily costs from the closure of its Brussels hub after last week’s attacks.

Both the expenses from rerouting passenger traffic and lost revenues are weighing on the bottom line, a Brussels Airways spokesman said.

Belgium’s regional airports in Antwerp and Liege offer only limited short-haul capacity as an alternative, he said.

Brussels airport on Tuesday began trying out a make-shift check-in area that could allow a limited restart of passenger flights in the coming days to end the airport’s shutdown after suicide bombers struck Belgium’s capital a week ago.

Brussels Airlines last week restarted some commercial flights from Belgium via Liege and Antwerp. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.