UPDATE 1-Brussels Airlines puts airport shutdown costs at 5 mln euros a day
March 29, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Brussels Airlines puts airport shutdown costs at 5 mln euros a day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Aims to restart passenger flights from Brussels

* Flights diverted to Liege and Antwerp

* Lufthansa cancelled all flights to Brussels (Adds Lufthansa comment)

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Brussels Airways, 45 percent owned by Deutsche Lufthansa, is running up 5 million euros ($5.6 million) in daily costs from the closure of its Brussels hub after last week’s attacks.

Expenses from re-routing passenger traffic and from lost revenues are weighing on the bottom line, a Brussels Airways spokesman said.

Belgium’s regional airports in Antwerp and Liege offer only limited short-haul capacity as an alternative, he said.

Brussels airport began trying out on Tuesday a make-shift check-in area that could allow a limited restart of passenger flights in coming days to end the airport’s shutdown after suicide bombers struck Belgium’s capital a week ago.

Brussels Airlines last week restarted some commercial flights from Belgium via Liege and Antwerp.

Separately, Lufthansa said it cancelled all flights to Brussels from March 31 until April 3, instead offering a shuttle bus service between Brussels and Frankfurt airport and some flights from Liege.

Between March 22 and April 3, 265 Lufthansa flights will have been cancelled, it said. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan/Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
