France's Hollande calls emergency meeting after Brussels blasts
March 22, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

France's Hollande calls emergency meeting after Brussels blasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande called an emergency meeting of senior government ministers on Tuesday after a series of explosions in Brussels.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian were among those present, according to the president’s office.

The deadly explosions were carried out at Brussels airport earlier on Tuesday by a suicide bomber, Belgium’s federal prosecutor said according to broadcasters VTM and RTBF. A further blast struck a metro station in the capital shortly afterwards.

The blasts at the airport and metro station occurred four days after the arrest in Brussels of a suspected participant in the November militant attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

Police had been on alert for any reprisal action in both capitals, which lie about 315 kilometres apart across an open border. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
