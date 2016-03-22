German minister says Belgium attacks against whole EU

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - The attacks in Brussels on Tuesday appear to be aimed not just at Belgium but at the entire European Union and its freedoms, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said.

“It seems that the clear targets of the attacks - an international airport, a metro station close to EU institutions - indicate that this terrorist attack is not aimed solely against Belgium but against our freedom, freedom of movement, mobility and everyone in the EU,” he told a news conference in Berlin.