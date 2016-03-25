Germany arrests two suspects linked to Brussels bombers -Spiegel

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - German police have arrested two people they suspect are linked to the Islamist suicide bombers who killed 31 people in Brussels on Tuesday, the German newsmagazine Der Spiegel said in an unsourced report on Friday.

It said one of the men, arrested on Wednesday near Frankfurt, received two mobile phone messages shortly before the bombings that included the name of Khalid El Bakraoui, the man Belgian police say blew himself in a Brussels metro station.

The German interior ministry declined immediate comment on Spiegel's report. The bombings at the metro station and in Brussels airport were the worst such attack in Belgian history.