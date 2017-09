BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - Belgium’s De Standaard newspaper cited an unidentified source naming a suicide bomber who struck Brussels airport on Tuesday as Najim Laachraoui, a Belgian who was already wanted in connection with the Paris attacks.

Prosecutors earlier on Wednesday named one of the bombers and said a second bomber, pictured in a group of three men at the airport, was still unidentified. The third man is being sought. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Julia Fioretti)