Paris attacks suspect unaware of Brussels bombings - lawyer
March 24, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Paris attacks suspect unaware of Brussels bombings - lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - Salah Abdeslam, the prime surviving suspect in November’s Paris attacks, was not aware of the plan to attack Brussels airport and metro, according to his lawyer.

The multiple bombings in Brussels on Tuesday, which killed at least 31 people and wounded 300, were carried out by men linked to Abdeslam, according to prosecutors.

Abdeslam was arrested last Friday, three days before the attacks.

“He was not aware,” several Belgian media outlets quoted Sven Mary as saying on Thursday. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

