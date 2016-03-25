FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wanted notice for suspected Brussels suicide bomber taken down
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 25, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

Wanted notice for suspected Brussels suicide bomber taken down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 25 (Reuters) - A wanted notice for suspected Brussels Airport suicide bomber Najim Laachraoui was removed from the Belgian police website on Friday, reinforcing the view that he did blow himself up in Tuesday’s attacks.

A police official declined to say why the notice was taken down, but added that all requests to publish or remove notices come from prosecutors. The federal prosecutor’s office was not immediately available to comment.

Belgian media have referred to Laachraoui as one of two suicide bombers at the airport, but prosecutors have not confirmed this.

Authorities have not confirmed that Laachraoui is dead and his family has also not been informed, his brother Mourad told journalists on Thursday.

The removal of the notice is an indication that the veteran Islamist fighter in Syria and suspected maker of explosive belts used in last November’s Paris attacks, is no longer alive. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

