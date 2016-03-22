Royal Palace in central Brussels evacuated after bomb blasts

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - Belgium’s royal palace in central Brussels was evacuated on Tuesday following a bomb blast at a nearby metro station and two explosions at the city’s airport that left a total of 26 dead, Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said.

The broadcaster said King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were in shock, but it did not specify whether they had actually been in residence on Tuesday.

The palace could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)