March 22, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Belgian royals deny that Brussels palace evacuated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with Palace denial)

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - Belgium’s royal palace in central Brussels was not evacuated on Tuesday following a bomb blast at a nearby metro station and two explosions at the city’s airport, the palace said in an official twitter message.

“Contrary to some reports, the royal palace has not been evacuated,” the twitter message said.

Earlier broadcaster RTBF had reported King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were in shock and the palace had been evacuated. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

