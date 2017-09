BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - A friendly soccer international between Belgium and Portugal has been moved to Portugal from Brussels over security fears after Tuesday’s Islamic State attacks in the Belgian capital.

The Belgian football association said the match would be played instead in the Portuguese city of Leiria on Tuesday at 1945 GMT, the same time and date as originally scheduled. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)