Non-essential staff evacuated from Belgian Tihange nuclear plant-Engie
March 22, 2016

Non-essential staff evacuated from Belgian Tihange nuclear plant-Engie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 22 (Reuters) - Staff not essential for the running of Belgium’s Tihange nuclear plant have been evacuated at the request of the country’s authorities, its French operator, Engie, said on Tuesday.

An Engie spokesman told Reuters that key staff remained on the site to continue operating the facility, however.

Belgian broadcaster VTM said earlier that the plant had been evacuated following the attacks on Brussels airport and a metro station in the capital. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)

