Brussels bomber brothers were on U.S. watch lists before attack -sources
March 24, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Brussels bomber brothers were on U.S. watch lists before attack -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Two brothers who carried out suicide bombings in Brussels this week were known to U.S. government agencies before the attacks, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The sources said that Khalid El Bakraoui and Brahim El Bakraoui were both on U.S. government counter-terrorism watch lists before the attacks.

Belgian prosecutors have identified Brahim El Bakraoui as one of two suicide bombers who attacked Brussels’ Zaventem Airport, while they say Khalid El Bakraoui was the man who carried out a suicide bombing at Brussels’ Maelbeek Metro station, near European Union headquarters. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Don Durfee and Tim Ahmann)

