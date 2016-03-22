FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FBI coordinating with Belgium counterparts after Brussels attacks
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 22, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

FBI coordinating with Belgium counterparts after Brussels attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Top U.S. military and Justice Department officials have been briefed on the attacks in Brussels and the FBI has begun coordinating with its Belgium counterparts and other U.S. agencies following the blasts, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were briefed, officials said. The two were due to testify before a congressional committee later on Tuesday on the Pentagon’s budget.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch was also briefed on the explosions, according to a Justice Department official, who said the department and the FBI are also coordinating efforts across the U.S. government and with Belgium authorities. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Julia Edwards; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.