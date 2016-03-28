FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two additional U.S. citizens confirmed killed in Brussels attack
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 28, 2016 / 1:16 AM / a year ago

Two additional U.S. citizens confirmed killed in Brussels attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - Two more U.S. citizens have been confirmed killed in last week’s Brussels suicide bombings, a State Department official said on Sunday, bringing the death toll for Americans to four.

“We can confirm the deaths of two additional U.S. citizens in Brussels, and we express our deepest condolences to their loved ones,” the official said. No other details were immediately available.

The attacks on Tuesday at the Brussels Airport and on a metro train killed 31 people, including three attackers, and injured hundreds more. Islamic State has claimed responsibility .

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.