Brussels airport bombing may have targeted Americans -U.S. lawmaker
March 23, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

Brussels airport bombing may have targeted Americans -U.S. lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The suicide bombers who attacked the Brussels airport on Tuesday may have attempted to target Americans, the top lawmaker on the intelligence committee in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday, noting the blast was close to U.S. airline counters.

“From what I’ve been told, it was closer to American carriers,” Representative Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House intelligence committee said. “It looks like it was targeted toward Americans to some degree.”

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
