German authorities step up security at airports, borders
March 22, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

German authorities step up security at airports, borders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - German authorities have stepped up security measures at airports, train stations and the borders with Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Luxembourg following explosions in Brussels, a spokesman for the federal police said on Tuesday.

An additional police presence was noticeable at Frankfurt airport and train station on Tuesday morning, a Reuters eyewitness said. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin and Tilman Blashofer; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Caroline Copley)

