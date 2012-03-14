Belgium raises EUR4bn from 20-year bond -lead

LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA, has priced a EUR4bn 20-year bond (OLO 66) at around mid-swaps plus 133bp, at a reoffer price of 99.133 and carrying a coupon of 4%, a syndicate official at one of the banks managing the deal said.

The sovereign attracted demand in excess of EUR5.5bn, allowing the borrower to tighten guidance from mid-swaps plus 136bp over mid-swaps.

Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas Fortis, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan are joint bookrunners, and all primary and recognised dealers in Belgian government securities will be invited to join the syndicate. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex Chambers)