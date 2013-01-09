FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium taking orders on new 10-year euro bond
January 9, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Belgium taking orders on new 10-year euro bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Belgium is taking orders on its new 10-year euro bond (OLO 68) at mid-swaps plus 63bp area, said a bank managing the syndicated deal.

The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA/AA, initially marketed the deal to investors at mid-swaps plus mid-60bp via lead banks Barclays, Citigroup, RBS and Societe Generale on Wednesday morning.

The transaction, which is Belgium’s first euro bond sale via syndication in nearly nine months, will price later on Wednesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Philip Wright)

