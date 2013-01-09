Orders reach EUR4.5bn on Belgium's new 10-year bond

LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Orders have reached EUR4.5bn for Belgium’s new 10-year euro bond (OLO 68) with guidance unchanged at mid-swaps plus 63bp area, said a bank managing the syndicated deal.

The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA/AA, initially marketed the deal to investors at mid-swaps plus mid-60bp via lead banks Barclays, Citigroup, RBS and Societe Generale on Wednesday morning, and refined guidance to 63bp area when order books opened.

The transaction, which is Belgium’s first euro bond sale via syndication in nearly nine months, will price later on Wednesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)