FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orders reach EUR4.5bn on Belgium's new 10-year bond
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Orders reach EUR4.5bn on Belgium's new 10-year bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Orders have reached EUR4.5bn for Belgium’s new 10-year euro bond (OLO 68) with guidance unchanged at mid-swaps plus 63bp area, said a bank managing the syndicated deal.

The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA/AA, initially marketed the deal to investors at mid-swaps plus mid-60bp via lead banks Barclays, Citigroup, RBS and Societe Generale on Wednesday morning, and refined guidance to 63bp area when order books opened.

The transaction, which is Belgium’s first euro bond sale via syndication in nearly nine months, will price later on Wednesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.