Belgium set to price EUR4bn new 10-year bond

LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Belgium will price a new EUR4bn 10-year euro bond (OLO 68) at mid-swaps plus 62bp later on Wednesday, said a bank managing the syndicated deal.

The sovereign, rated Aa3/AA/AA, set guidance on the June 2023 bond at swaps plus 63bp area when books opened, after initially marketing the deal to investors at mid-swaps plus mid-60bp via lead banks Barclays, Citigroup, RBS and Societe Generale on Wednesday morning.

The transaction Belgium’s first euro bond sale via syndication in nearly nine months. (Reporting By John Geddie)