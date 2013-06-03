Belgium sets terms on USD1bn five-year Eurodollar bond

LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, has set final terms on a USD1bn five-year Eurodollar bond at mid-swaps plus 38bp, in line with guidance, a market source said on Monday.

Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and RBS are managing the Reg S only bond issue, which relative to US Treasuries is offering a pick-up in the mid 50s. It is expected to price with a coupon of 1.625% later on Monday, said one bank managing the deal.

The order book size was not disclosed, and the banker earlier told IFR that orders had been slow to come in. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)