UPDATE 2-Investors shun rare dollar bond from Belgium

(ADDS final order amount, market commentary)

By John Geddie

LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, fell well short of subscription with a new five-year Eurodollar bond sale on Monday, as investors remained on the sidelines due to recent volatility in US Treasury markets.

Lead banks Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and RBS managed to sell around just USD800m of the 1.5% USD1bn Reg S only bond, according to market sources, leaving each bank with residual supply.

“We didn’t do a lot of pre-marketing, it is something we have been working on for quite a while, but [the timing] came a bit out of the blue,” said one official managing the deal.

10-year US Treasury yields jumped 46bp in May - their biggest single month rise since December 2010 - amid concerns that the improving domestic economy might prompt the US Federal Reserve to taper its bond purchases later this year. [ID: nL2N0EC1UK]

The Belgian debt agency was not immediately available for comment.

RIGHT PRICE, WRONG TIME

Belgium skipped the normal initial marketing process on Monday morning, immediately opening books with guidance at mid-swaps plus 38bp area.

The lead managers said these levels offered Belgium a 5bp saving versus its euro funding, but from the outset banks away from the deal were not convinced investors would participate.

“A lot of Asian accounts who would normally buy this kind of deal are still trying to get out of long positions in Treasuries that have moved against them in recent weeks,” said a syndicate official.

The relative value was quite attractive, however.

A recent widening in swap spreads meant Belgium was able to offer a final spread of mid-swaps plus 38bp, equivalent to 57.4bp over Treasuries.

Lead banks, which had been working on the deal for around three weeks, hoped the attractive 1.5% coupon would tempt investors amid the back-up in rates. When they first started working on the deal, the target was a 1.375% coupon.

But rival syndicate desks said investors are reluctant to lock in a fixed-rate coupon, given all the recent rates volatility.

Belgium last issued a dollar bond in September 2012 - a USD1.35bn 0.875% three-year priced at mid-swaps plus 50bp via CA-CIB and JP Morgan. That was the country’s first dollar-denominated issue in more than two years.

Those bonds were bid at mid-swaps plus 28.5bp on Tradeweb when the new deal was announced.

The new deal extends Belgium’s dollar curve by 2.75 years to June 2018. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Alex Chambers, Marc Carnegie)