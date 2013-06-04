FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium issues correction after bond sale error
June 4, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Belgium issues correction after bond sale error

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium has been forced to correct the terms of its five-year dollar bond which priced on Monday, after a mistake during the execution of the sale, lead managers said on Tuesday.

One bank called it an “administrative error”, while another said it stemmed from a disagreement over the mid-swap level, the reference rate over which the deal was priced.

A syndicate official not in the deal said: “I have never seen anything like it before.”

Barclays, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan and RBS managed the sale, which priced on Monday afternoon.

The correction has resulted in a reoffer price 4.8 cents lower, while the yield is 1bp higher and the Treasury spread 1bp wider.

The spread to mid-swaps was unchanged at plus 38bp.

Only around USD800m of orders were reported to have been placed by investors in the USD1bn 1.5% June 2018 sale, leaving lead managers to take down the residual bonds. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
