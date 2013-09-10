FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium opens order books on new June 2045 bond
September 10, 2013 / 9:08 AM / in 4 years

Belgium opens order books on new June 2045 bond

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, has opened books on its new June 2045 benchmark euro bond, setting guidance at mid-swaps plus 113/115bp, according to a bank managing the deal.

Initial price thoughts were released earlier on Tuesday at mid-swaps plus 115bp area. The deal will price later in the day via lead managers Barclays, BNP Paribas Fortis, JP Morgan and Societe Generale.

Belgium has also cancelled a planned auction scheduled for September 30. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)

