FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium 7-yr bond attracts +EUR4bn demand
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2012 / 9:57 AM / 6 years ago

Belgium 7-yr bond attracts +EUR4bn demand

Natalie Harrison

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, has attracted demand in excess of EUR4bn for a long seven-year benchmark euro bond, its third syndicated deal of the year, as it continues to front-load its fund raising to take advantage of benign markets conditions.

Joint bookrunners CA-CIB, ING, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS opened books on the bond, maturing 28 September 2019, earlier on Wednesday with official price guidance of mid-swaps plus 100 basis points.

One of the bankers managing the deal estimated the new issue premium at about 7bp over Belgium’s existing yield curve.

The leads had taken indications of interest on Tuesday at mid-teens over the 4% OLO55 maturing in March 2019, but the official guidance indicates that the yield pick-up over that bond is closer to 20bp, the banker said. The OLO55 is bid at 88 over mid-swaps, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Belgium, which on Tuesday cancelled an auction scheduled for April, has already issued new 10- and 20- year benchmarks via syndication this year in January and March respectively.

Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex Chambers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.