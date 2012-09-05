FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2012 / 10:55 AM / 5 years ago

Belgium's three-year Eurodollar bond nears subscription - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - Orders have topped USD800m for the Kingdom of Belgium’s new three-year Eurodollar bond and the deal is nearing subscription, said a bank managing the trade.

Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, is targeting a USD1bn minimum trade and books will close in the next couple of hours, the lead banker added.

Credit Agricole and JP Morgan began marketing the September 2015 bond earlier on Wednesday with guidance at mid-swaps plus low 50s.

The bond issue is Reg S only, meaning it is not to be sold into the United States.

Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker

