Belgium makes return to US dollar market
September 5, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

Belgium makes return to US dollar market

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium, rated Aa3/AA/AA, has priced a new USD1.25bn 0.875% bond issue maturing September 2015 at mid-swaps plus 50bp, said one bank managing the trade.

CA-CIB and JP Morgan opened books earlier on Wednesday with guidance of mid-swaps plus low 50bp. The 50bp over mid-swaps spread equates to 65.7bp over US Treasuries and gives a yield of 0.9625%. The reoffer price on the trade was 99.734.

The deal is Belgium’s first dollar-denominated issue from in more than two years. In February 2010, the sovereign raised USD1bn from a five-year trade which printed at 22bp over mid-swaps. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand)

